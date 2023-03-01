Police forcefully detain man at TN Gov. Bill Lee's speech for yelling 'drag is not a crime'

"The good thing about the Jan. 6 Committee, if there is a good thing, is that they set a lot of precedents that I think we can use," the chairman said. "They utilized the contempt of Congress vote. I plan on requesting the leadership with [House Speaker Kevin McCarthy] and [Majority Leader Steve Scalise] to do the same thing if we get to that point."

"They filmed depositions, and then they used pieces of the film in producing, you know, videos and stuff to help amplify their message," he continued. "We're going to do all the same things that they did."

Comer confirmed that a Biden associate, Eric Schwerin, was cooperating with the committee.

"We requested information from Schwerin, Jim Biden, and Hunter Biden," he explained. "Obviously, we never heard back from Hunter Biden and Jim Biden. But Schwerin's attorneys are cooperating."

"He knows that he could be subpoenaed," Comer remarked. "All of these people are going to have to come forward at some point. They're either going to have to sit down for a transcribed interview or they're going to be subpoenaed and do a deposition and/or have to sit in front of the committee and answer questions in front of the American people."

He added: "But either way, even if they come in for a deposition or interview, because of what the Jan. 6 Committee did, people will be able to see this. Because they recorded all those depositions, we plan on doing the same thing."

