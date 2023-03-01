Police forcefully detain man at TN Gov. Bill Lee's speech for yelling 'drag is not a crime'
A man protesting Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's (R) stance on drag queens was detained by police on Wednesday after he interrupted an event.

WMCA's Sydney Hawkins said the incident occurred while Lee attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a Memphis YMCA.

The man reportedly chanted, "drag is not a crime," and tried to interrupt the governor's speech.

Several news outlets caught the man's apparent arrest on video.

Last week, Lee said he would sign a bill aimed at drag shows. It would ban certain "adult cabaret" performances.

"That announcement came two days after a picture of Lee dressed in drag during his high school days went viral on Reddit," The Guardian noted. "In the 1977 picture, a young Lee wears a wig, a cheerleader's uniform and a pearl necklace. The high school yearbook photo is captioned: 'Hard Luck Woman.'"

Watch the video clips below.

