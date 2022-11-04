Bill Maher calls out Fox News for selectively ignoring his scathing criticism of Republicans
Bill Maher (YouTube)

Fox News and other right-wing media outlets are quick to report on Bill Maher’s blistering attacks on “political correctness” and “woke” culture, which he views as harmful to the liberal cause. But they typically downplay or ignore the fact that Maher spends a lot more time bashing Republicans and views the MAGA movement as an existential threat to democracy.

Maher will lambast liberals and progressives who use the “woke” term “Latinx,” arguing that Democrats are doing themselves a disservice by using a term that the vast majority of Latinos either don’t use or flat-out despise. But the host of “Real Time” on HBO is much more likely to attack Republicans than attack Democrats. And he complained about Fox News’ selective coverage of him during a Tuesday, November 1 appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat.”

Maher told host Ari Melber, “What Fox News does is they ignore, like, the 75 percent of my show that is critical of the things that they would believe. And then, they just show the thing that they agree with…. It is true, people say to me sometimes, ‘You make fun of the left more than you used to. Yes! Because they’re nuttier than they used to be. And that’s what Fox News leaps on…. There is a lot on the left that needs criticism these days.”

The “Real Time” host went on to say that the liberal views expressed on MSNBC are “mostly where my politics is.” Maher quickly added, however, that “this country” is not “going to heal itself by only listening to what it already knows.” And he cautioned against living in an information bubble and only listening to people one agrees with.