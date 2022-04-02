Bill Maher says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is evidence of 'liberal hypocrisy'

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday argued that Will Smith slapping Kid Rock at the Academy Awards was an example of "liberal hypocrisy."



The comedian was joined by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.

"I'm just saying, it was a bad night for liberal hypocrisy," Maher argued. "They looked bad."

"Because, here's the thing, whether they like it or not — it's not fair. But they kind of are a representation to a lot of America of the Democratic Party," Maher.

Maher described Democrats as "the toxic D."

"Why is the D so toxic? Because they look at the Oscars and it represents sort of like pandering, it represents sort of like — we aren't connected to everyday people. Every year, the winners, I mean, this year it was disability, gay, and race. Which, there should be movies made about these topics, they're important topics, but it looks like the Oscars only do those topics," Maher said.