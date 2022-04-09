HBO's 'Real Time' keeps joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia

The host of "Real Time" on HBO keeps telling jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia even after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for doing the same thing at the Academy Awards.

On last week's show, Maher said Jada Pinkett Smith was "lucky" and should "thank God" that she does not have a worse disease, the NY Post reported.

Maher returned to the topic on Friday after the Academy banned Will Smith for a decade.

He said the Academy asked if they could take away his "bald trophy."

"He said, 'I can't, I've got a pre-nup,'" Maher said. "We kid, we make little jokes here."