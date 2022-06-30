Bill to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ in N.J. rolled out by Senate President
Senate President Nicholas Scutari unveiled a new bill on June 23 that would legalize the use of psilocybin, aka "Magic Mushrooms," to treat mental health disorders. Photo by Emily Bingham | MLive.com

A year and a half ago, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill authored by Sen. Nicholas Scutari that reduced the penalties for possession of psilocybin, the active ingredient in so-called magic mushrooms. Now Scutari, who has since become Senate President, wants to legalize the psychedelic drug for adults to treat depression, anxiety and other disorders. As the Legislature was wrapping up details of a new $50.6 billion budget last week, he introduced a new bill...