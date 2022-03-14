Billionaire's son is killed by boat propeller after diving in the water to save his girlfriend

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviárez, 31, who is the son of Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, was killed in the Florida Keys when he dived into the water to rescue his fiancée after she fell off a boat, getting himself caught up in the boat's propeller, the Miami Herald reports.

His fiancée, Andrea Montero, 30, was able to swim to safety. The two were anglers in a fishing tournament organized by Ocean Reef Club, an exclusive gated community in north Key Largo.

