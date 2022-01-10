'Bipartisan' group working to change how Missourians vote won't disclose their funding sources: report

A "bipartisan" group looking to change the way people in Missouri vote in their elections are working on behalf of a political action committee known as Better Elections, and have received over $1 million from sources that remain murky, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



The funding came from Article IV, a Virginia-based not-for-profit that doesn’t disclose its donors. According to the Post-Dispatch, the group's aim is to get an initiative on the 2022 ballot "that would abolish partisan primary elections and allow voters to rank their top four choices, regardless of party."

"The top four would advance to a general election and voters would again rank their top four choices, or just vote for their top pick," the Post-Dispatch reports. "Supporters say the change could curtail the practice of voting not for a preferred candidate, but for a candidate who has a more likely chance of overcoming their least favorite candidate."

Democratic consultant Rosetta Okohson-Reb and former Missouri Republican Party chairman John Hancock are working together on the effort.

“While our political ideologies could not possibly be more opposite, we stand in agreement that our electoral system must be reformed to focus on the voters and to promote office holders who will seek broader support from the electorate. This proposal achieves those objectives,” the duo said in a joint statement.

Except for a $3,000 contribution from a separate group, records show the Better Elections PAC has received all of its more than $1 million in contributions from Article IV.

Read more at The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.