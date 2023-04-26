Bird strikes 20 minutes apart force emergency plane landings in Houston
A United Airlines plane is seen at a gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, United States, on Oct. 7, 2020. - Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Bird strikes less than a half hour apart caused turbulence for two United Airlines flights out of Houston, forcing both planes to make emergency landings, officials said. The first incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, when an object struck the right wing of a plane traveling to Santiago, Chile, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Daily News. The second incident happened around 9:10 p.m. on a flight traveling to Las Vegas, according to the FAA. Both planes “returned safely” to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and both incidents are being investi...