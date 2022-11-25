Black Friday faces green backlash in Belgium

By Jakob Van Calster GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) - Black Friday deals have prompted a backlash in Belgium where some businesses rejected promotions and chose to close for the day or even offered to repair used clothes for free. At the Xandres clothing store, in the Flemish city of Ghent, a sign on the window read "Green Friday - closed on November 25 - get your clothes repaired for free". Signs in the apparel chain's outlets have invited customers in recent weeks to take torn or worn clothing to the store to get it repaired for free. On Friday company staff were fixing customers' clothes at the c...