Off-duty cop 'terrorized' family over their BLM flag -- and got let off by fellow officers
Shutterstock

Police in Oregon last year declined to arrested one of their off-duty colleagues after he "terrorized" a family over the "Black Lives Matter" flag it displayed over its garage.

The Washington Post reports that off-duty cop Steven Teets last year trespassed onto the property of a family in the city of Forest Grove and began pounding his fist against the side of the garage where the BLM flag was being displayed.

In addition to pounding on the BLM flag, Teets also set off the car alarm on family's truck and kicked their front door while yelling at them.

Resident Mirella Castaneda was startled by Teets' attack on her home and immediately called the police.

After the police arrived, they recognized Teets as one of their own and drove him back home with arresting him or charging him with any criminal offenses, despite the fact that Castaneda says she felt "terrified" by the officer's actions.

However, the family may be getting some justice after all, as both Teets and responding officer Bradley Schuetz are now facing criminal charges.

"A grand jury has indicted Schuetz for official misconduct, following an outside investigation by the Beaverton Police Department, the agency said in a statement Friday," reports the Post. "Teets was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct last year."