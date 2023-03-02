Black married couples pay a higher ‘marriage penalty’ on taxes than white couples, study finds
Black married couples often pay more of a“ marriage penalty” than Whites, a new study finds. - DREAMSTIME/TNS

Married Black couples often pay more in federal income tax than White married couples. And the racial disparity in California may exceed the national average. A study by Washington’s nonpartisan Tax Policy Center found that nationally, 46% of Black married couples paid what amounts to a “marriage penalty,” while 43% of White couples paid one. That cost Black couples an average of $148 more in federal income taxes. Just among Black couples with penalties, the average marriage tax was 1.8% of their income. In contrast, it was 1.4% for White couples who experienced marriage penalties. The differe...