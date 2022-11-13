'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" brought crowds to movie theaters around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated $330 million in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada. The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. That marked the highest total ever for a film opening in November, topping the $158.1 million for 2013 film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." Out...