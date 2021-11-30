The 'Black Santa Movement' is stepping up to fill the void as America faces a holiday worker shortage

One of the unexpected consequences of changes in the workforce this year is a "Santa shortage" — demand for costumed holiday workers is rising around the country, with HireSanta.com showing a 121 percent increase in positions, even as the pool of available people has shrunk from previous years.
This has given an opportunity for an inclusion initiative that has in past years received little attention: the Black Santa Movement. ABC10 News reported on how the movement is gaining steam this year.
"For the first time, Disney theme parks are including a Black Santa Claus in Christmas celebrations in it's 66-year history," reported Kandace Redd. "But, that's not all. Major retailers across the U.S. are also diversifying their pool of Santas to be more inclusive and spread holiday cheer. That includes Old Navy, Macy's, and shopping malls."
"Even though the Black Santa movement might be new to some people, it's been a holiday tradition for years in Black communities. For many, Black Santa signifies more than representation," continued the report. "'The holiday decorations represent my culture,' said Sharon Nichols-Sargeant, who lives in West Sacramento. 'I have been collecting Black Santas and Black angels since 1996. When you would go to the stores, you wouldn't see Santas that looked like us. So, any and every time that I went to the store, and I saw a Santa or angel that looked like us, I would just buy it.'”
In previous years, references to Black Santas have drawn fury from the right, with racist trolls boycotting Mall of America over a Black Santa in 2016 and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly infamously proclaiming that Santa is white.
"During this time of year, for some, snapping a photo with Santa Claus is a holiday tradition," noted the report. "But, sometimes, it can be hard to find a Black Santa due to the lack of diversity. For many families and communities of color, Black Santa signifies not only the need for more representation, but visibility and acceptance in society."
