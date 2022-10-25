Black teen pressured into boxing match and knocked unconscious at high school party where N-word was used freely: witness

Police in Ohio are investigating reports of assault, underage drinking, and racial slurs that took place at a high school football player's house party, News 19 reports.

A teenage girl who attended the party claimed that the only Black attendee was getting bullied, called racial slurs, and was then knocked unconscious. Members of the football team denied the accusations when talking to police.

“Did somebody get knocked out?” the football player’s mom asked according to police body cam video. “Were you guys fighting or something?”

“There was a boxing match with boxing gloves,” one of the kids replied.

“We got a report that there was two separate assaults,” an officer said. “One came home and advised his parents that he was assaulted here and another one was still here and unconscious that’s why we’re here right now.”

“There’s an African American kid here they’re all throwing racial slurs at him and he was just knocked unconscious,” said Ella Wojciechowski, who attended the party.

Wojciechowski went to the party at the football player’s house and claimed many of the kids there were using the N-word. She said when the only Black kid at the party tried to tell the other kids to stop, one of the attendees put the Black teen in a chokehold and forced him to call him master or “massa" -- an incident she says she recorded on her cellphone.

She claimed the Black teen was very drunk and was pressured into a boxing match with another teen before he was knocked unconscious.

The Fireland Board of Education president Mike O’Keefe announced that the school district is conducting its own investigation.