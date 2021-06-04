Black teen whose death sparked 1919 race riots set to receive grave marker 102 years later
The state militia was called in to quell the violence on the south side of Chicago during the 1919 race riots. - Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO – The young Black teenager whose death at the hands of a white stone thrower at a segregated lakefront beach sparked Chicago’s worst race riot will receive a grave marker 102 years after his death, thanks to citizens wanting to right an old wrong. A group of concerned citizens, who helped raise nearly $5,000 for a stone half ledger to be placed atop the grave of Eugene Williams in Lincoln Cemetery, is also setting up a special memorial service for the 17-year-old who drowned near the 29th Street Beach, unofficially a whites-only area. The memorial is tentatively set for late July. The ...