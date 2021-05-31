Black Wall Street Gallery literally whitewashed while commemorating Tulsa race massacre: owner
NBC New York

On Monday, NBC New York reported that the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an act of vandalism against an art gallery with a display remembering the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"The owner of the Black Wall Street Gallery in SoHo said it was not there when he locked up Sunday night, but by Monday morning white paint had been smeared across the gallery's name displayed on the front window," reported Erica Byfield.

"'In this case, you have white paint on something that has the word 'black' and it's only on those words, it's not above or below nor is it on any other business around. That to me constitutes hate speech,' said gallery owner Dr. Ricco Wright."

The gallery features 21 paintings by 21 Black artists, each of which tell the story of the deadly attack a century before.

The Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as "Black Wall Street" for its abundance of prosperous Black villages and culture. One of the key events scheduled to mark the anniversary was canceled following a Homeland Security report that it may be a target for domestic terrorists.