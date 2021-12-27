Arizona GOP hopeful raising cash for his campaign by selling $5,800 NFTs of his book
Photo via Gage Skidmore

Conservative U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is now offering NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) with a limit of 99 copies for his co-authored book, "Zero to One," in his bid for one Arizona's seats.

Masters, 35, told Axios the plan is to attract support "from folks who are less conventional political donors and more founders and builders who want to see new thinking and new energy in our politics."

NFTs "more or less means that it’s unique and can’t be replaced with something else. For example, a bitcoin is fungible — trade one for another bitcoin, and you’ll have exactly the same thing," Mitchell Clark wrote for The Verge. "A one-of-a-kind trading card, however, is non-fungible. If you traded it for a different card, you’d have something completely different."

Masters said he believed that "the best NFT projects aren't just random 'art on the blockchain,'" but instead "create or support certain communities where people share an excitement about something in particular."

According to Axios, Masters is "leaning into his Silicon Valley ties with an 'Origins NFT' that shows a rotating rendition of the early cover art he used to help persuade [Peter] Thiel, his former Stanford Law professor, to collaborate on 'Zero to One,' published in 2014."

Masters and Thiel are cohorts running Thiel Capital, a multibillion-dollar firm that invests in tech startups. Masters is also president of the Thiel Foundation.

Donors who give the maximum of $5,800 - half for the primary and half for the general election if he wins - will receive the NFTs

In addition to Masters, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich hopes to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the Republican primary.

