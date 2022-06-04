Blasting Biden on Latin America, Trump caters to familiar audience in Miami TV interview
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Arizona. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump bragged about his gains with Hispanic voters in Miami in the 2020 election and slammed the Biden administration over its recent policy shifts in Cuba and Venezuela, during a prime-time interview with the Miami Spanish-language station, MegaTV. During the interview, which was conducted by former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado from Mar-a-Lago and aired Thursday night dubbed in Spanish, Trump said he was “honored” to be backed by Cubans and Venezuelans in Miami when running in his failed reelection bid. “I’m honored with what’s going on with the Hispanic communit...