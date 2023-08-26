‘Blind Side’ producers call Michael Oher’s accusations ‘false,’ say Tuohy’s were not paid millions
Quinton Aaron, left, and Sandra Bullock in "The Blind Side." - Alcon Entertainment/Zuma Press/TNS

More than a week after former NFL player Michael Oher filed a petition that challenged the accuracy of the Oscar-winning film about his life, producers are attempting to set the record straight. Alcon Entertainment honchos set out to affirm the authenticity of the 2009 blockbuster “The Blind Side,” starring Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw and Quinton Aaron. Promoted as based on a true story, the movie centered on a wealthy white family who takes in a Black foster child and steers him to football stardom. In a 14-page legal document, dated Aug. 14, Oher alleged that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy did not...