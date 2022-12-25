Blizzard claims 12 lives in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S.

By Gabriella Borter and Ahmed Aboulenein (Reuters) -A deadly blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists in their cars, knocking out electricity to thousands of homes and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has chilled much of the United States for days. At least 30 people have died in U.S. weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze gripped most of the nation, coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region late last week. CNN has reported a total of 26 w...