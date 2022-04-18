Bob Dylan announces ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ West Coast tour leg
A woman has sued Bob Dylan in New York alleging he sexually abused her when she was 12 in 1965

SAN DIEGO — Bob Dylan is wasting little time getting back on the road after last week’s conclusion of the spring leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. The Nobel Prize-winning music legend today announced 14 new West Coast dates, starting with a May 28 show in Spokane and concluding with a June 18 performance in San Diego. His other new tour additions include Washington and Oregon shows in Kennewick and Eugene, respectively, followed by a Northern California gig in Redding. He and his band will then wind their way down the coast with three concerts in Oakland and three in Los Angeles, before wr...