Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, shares sweet final text he sent her before he died
Actor Bob Saget and his wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, arrive for the Showtime series "Shameless" FYC red carpet event at the Linwood Dunn theatre in Hollywood on March 6, 2019. - Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

At the Los Angeles memorial service for Bob Saget, the comedian and actor’s wife, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, was shocked by how many people told her they had recently spoken with her husband. “There were a lot of people there, and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week,’” Rizzo recalled Thursday in an emotional interview with “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb. “I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.” In her first TV appearance since Saget’s death, Rizzo spoke with Kotb abou...