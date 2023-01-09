Bob Saget’s widow reflects on anniversary of his death: ‘All he wanted was to make people happy’
Actor Bob Saget and his wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, arrive for the Showtime series "Shameless" FYC red carpet event at the Linwood Dunn theatre in Hollywood on March 6, 2019. - Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Bob Saget’s widow recognized the one-year anniversary of his death Monday with an effusive essay remembering him as a great comedian whose top priority was helping others. Kelly Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, is grateful for the support she continues to receive following the star’s sudden death, she wrote in the piece for People. “Bob changed my life just by being the person who he was,” Rizzo wrote. “Complicated, brilliant, compassionate, hilarious, neurotic, opinionated, loving, adorable, complex, determined, loyal and sweet. He taught me so much about how to be a better person, how to lo...