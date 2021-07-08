Body cam video shows dramatic police rescue of 6-year-old girl who was kidnapped

As the report explained it, the labor shortage is giving workers options for better pay and benefits, leaving shops and restaurants searching for help. Another factor is President Donald Trump's bans of visas for temporary workers.

"Add to that the fact that the population of the Hamptons has ballooned since March 2020, and it was only a matter of time until things got messy," said the report.

A woman who owns a salon and day spa said that last month she had a two-week waiting list and hairdressers have a list up to a month. If you need a blowout, you're out of luck, she explained. She said that they're so understaffed that even with two full-time receptionists phone calls keep coming but go unanswered.



Ladies can't get their nails done either.

"Everyone's going for the natural look this year. If you see unpainted nails, you know they just can't get an appointment. I watch them at the nail salons with walk-ins and they just laugh," said an East Hampton resident.

The neighborhood app Nextdoor is filled with people begging for gardeners and house cleaners.

"I can't seem to find a person to cut my lawn…. I had someone for years, but I think he is too busy with estate job," one post said.

Another issue, the article explained, is that the Town of East Hampton now restricts gas or diesel-powered leaf blowers. No more than two blowers can be used at a time for properties smaller than one acre.

"For the one East Hampton resident, the absolute worst has happened," wrote Vanity Fair.

"I had to buy a lawnmower and cut my own lawn. I wanted flowers planted behind the pool. The landscaper didn't show up. I had to do it myself," this person whined. "My brother just showed me how to use the thing that trims the weeds. Yesterday, I finally did that. I had to take my $800 sneakers off first, but it was actually satisfying."

Read the full story at Vanity Fair.