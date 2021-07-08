Body cam video shows dramatic police rescue of 6-year-old girl who was kidnapped

A 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after police in Kentucky arrested a man accused of kidnapping her while she was riding her bike outside, WDRB reports.
Witnesses said 40-year-old Robby Wildt grabbed the girl and placed her in his car. He has been charged with the kidnapping of a minor. On Saturday morning, he pleaded not guilty in court.
Police body cam footage shows the arrest of Wildt, and also shows police taking the crying girl out of his car. "I want my daddy," the girl can be heard saying.
"You just can't get there fast enough," Officer Jason Burba, who found the child, told WDRB. "Seconds feel like hours. Your only thought is getting there as fast as you can."
According to WLKY, Wildt admitted to police that "he saw the victim playing outside near the street, circled the block and then took her from the side of the road." He also told police "he felt bad for doing what he had done," according to the arrest citation.