Bodycam video shows first responders racing to save Jeremy Renner after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+' s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images North America/TNS
Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment first responders discovered Jeremy Renner, bloodied and with more than 30 broken bones, in the minutes after he was run over by his snowplow. The “Avengers” actor was towing his nephew’s truck out of the snow on a private road near his Reno, Nevada, home when the terrifying accident unfolded on New Year’s Day. Bodycam footage, released on Tuesday by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office after a public records request by KRNV, revealed the chaotic aftermath. It starts with a large group of deputies and medics surrounding Renner, the snow on the ground ar...