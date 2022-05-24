Boeing gears up to renew its safety culture after two 737 Max crashes
A Neos Boeing 737-800 MAX landing at Milan Malpensa airport, June 5, 2021, in Italy. - Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/Zuma Press/TNS

In response to the two deadly 737 Max crashes, Boeing's Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Mike Delaney on Monday outlined how — beyond specific changes to its design practices and its manufacturing operations — the company's leadership aims to rebuild and improve its entire safety culture. Delaney said the new safety program he leads will focus not on looking back but on the future. It will include enhanced oversight of safety; the use of analytical data from airlines, suppliers and Boeing's factories to pinpoint risk; encouragement of employees to speak up when they notice safety issues; and par...