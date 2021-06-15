Boeing blasted for 'stupid and short sighted' funding of Republicans opposed to free and fair elections

Boeing was blasted on Monday for making political contributions who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election only hours after the January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump.

"We have been reporting, for months now, on this slow-motion insurrection being carried out by Republicans in Congress and state houses and state parties all across the country, putting the pieces in place to do in the next election what the mob failed to do on January 6th," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said. "But the mob, itself, at least, is facing some consequences -- consequences for their actions."



"By the Justice Department's count, we now have more than 450 people who have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the attack," he noted. "On Friiday for example, a Chicago Police officer was arrested and accused of breaking into Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley's office with a mob while wearing a hoodie with the Chicago Police Department logo on it."

"But the other half the equation, right, that hangs over the country is accountability for the political leaders that incited or abetted it after the fact," he explained. "The slow-motion insurrection being carried out by Republicans in suits and ties, who basically winked and nudged their way before January 6th and attempted to overturn a democratic election afterwards. The majority of the House Republican caucus — the majority — and these eight Republican senators, including the likes of Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Rick Scott — who now runs the Republican Senate campaign arm — voted to overturn the election."



Hayes noted Boeing has "restarted its donations to three republicans who did, indeed, vote to overturn the election. That is, they voted to install the loser over the winner. to keep him in place running the country, against the will of the majority of the American people."

The list inclues Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI).

"We can infer Boeing thinks it's in the interest of the company to support politicians, who, themselves, do not support democratic elections — free and fair elections. That's the message Boeing and others are sending," Hayes explained. "It's a pretty dangerous one, not to mention, I think, pretty stupid and short sighted. It gives aid and comfort to the people who are working, right now, in every state in this union, to plan for the next insurrection."



