Boeing union workers agree to strike at three St. Louis-area facilities
NASA engineers run mission scenarios in Boeing part-task trainers that simulate spacecraft missions at the Boeing facility April 26, 2016, in St. Louis, Missouri. - Dimitri Gerondidakis/Planet Pix/Zuma Press/TNS

ST. CHARLES, Missouri — Labor strikes and picketing are expected soon at three Boeing facilities across the St. Louis region, following a union vote on Sunday to do so. Members weren't satisfied with the terms of a proposed contract. "Our members have spoken loudly and with one voice," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 said in a press release. "We reject Boeing's current contract offer." The union, which represents about 2,500 workers, said the strikes would start at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1 at all three Boeing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis C...