Classes suspended for 1,300 in Idaho after conspiracy theory pushed by 'community leader': report

Two months ago, Boise State University was the subject of an allegation that a white student felt "demeaned" in class during a discussion of "structural inequality," leading to the suspension of a required course. But an outside firm found no evidence that the incident even took place, the Idaho Statesman reports.

A "community leader" who was not a student at the school sent a complaint on March 15 claiming that he had viewed a video viewed a video that showed a white student being "forced to apologize … for being 'white' or for the student's 'white privilege,' " while being taunted by other students.

The day after the complaint, the university suspended all 55 sections of a course entitled University Foundations 200. According to the Idaho Statesman, the school said it did so because it became aware that a student or students may "have been humiliated and degraded in class."

In March, the school announced that it had hired the law firm Hawley-Troxell to investigate the allegations.The school reportedly did not know which course the complaint was in regards to. The course's suspension lasts for about a week before classes resumed online.

The investigation found no evidence that the school violated violation its nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policy.

"No students who participated in the investigation reported that they were ever forced to apologize for the color of their skin," reads the report on the investigation from Hawley-Troxell. "Nor did any student report being personally singled out for their skin color or being subjected to taunts, name-calling, or other degrading behavior from an instructor or other students based on their skin color, beliefs or ideas."

The school did not identify the "community leader" responsible.

