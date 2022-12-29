Bolivian police detain prominent opposition leader as tensions flare

By Daniel Ramos and Adam Jourdan LA PAZ/SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia (Reuters) -Bolivian police on Wednesday detained prominent opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho on charges of "terrorism", significantly escalating tensions between the national government and Camacho's base in the Santa Cruz region. Bolivia's state attorney's office confirmed the detention of 43-year-old Camacho, a lawyer and right-wing civic leader who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020 and is now governor of the affluent farming hub of Santa Cruz. The office said the arrest was connected to the toppling of former leftist p...