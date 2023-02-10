Michigan teacher created fake bomb scare in bid to secure a day off: police

Police in Hazel Park, Michigan are alleging that one local junior high school teacher went to extreme lengths to get a day off last week.
Local news station WXYZ reports that police have charged 40-year-old Paul Jacobs of planting a bomb threat note in his own classroom at the Hazel Park Junior High School last Thursday, which led to the lockdown of the entire school.
Police became suspicious by the fact that Jacobs himself did not report the note that was located within his own classroom, as it was found and reported by another school employee.
After the employee reported the note, 10 bomb-sniffing dogs and dozens of police officers arrived on the scene to scour the school for the explosives that the note said would detonate within the school, but came up empty-handed.
After determining that Jacobs was behind the fake threat, they arrested him and charged him with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees, or students.
If convicted, Jacobs faces up to one year in prison.