WATCH: Ann Arbor man confronts armed Boogaloo Boys patrolling streets on Easter

In video posted to Twitter, an Ann Arbor man confronted a group of armed Boogaloo Boys patrolling the streets in what they called a protest against the militarization of the police.

The video, posted to Twitter by @WhatKasperSaid shows the unidentified man telling them right-wing militia members that they aren't needed on the street during a pandemic and that they are scaring children.

As they push back at their right to carry weapons, the man confronting them "You are not the police, you are a militia."

As the confrontation escalates he finally yells, "They are in charge, not you. Get the f*ck out of our town!"

He added, "Are you guys part of that thing in Washington?" to which the unidentified militia member replied. "No, God no."

