WATCH: Ann Arbor man confronts armed Boogaloo Boys patrolling streets on Easter

<p>The brash and snarky Gaetz has alienated a lot of people on Capitol Hill, including fellow Republicans — and he has been quick to attack others in his party for being insufficiently devoted to Trump. But Greene, on March 31, proudly expressed her support for Gaetz.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a71055ad6c2ea5dacb8422c644fdd79" id="716dc"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377274541345546243"><div style="margin:1em 0">Remember all the conspiracy theories and lies like Trump/Russia collusion and propaganda that the media has spread… https://t.co/nqb5zoV0Lv</div> — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/statuses/1377274541345546243">1617202813.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="62a2dbd9bf5e57d613a440c238ecdcff" id="e5628"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377266807556468737"><div style="margin:1em 0">Rep. Jim Jordan to my CNN colleague @ryanobles:
“i believe Matt Gaetz”</div> — John Harwood (@John Harwood)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnJHarwood/statuses/1377266807556468737">1617200969.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5c7ba6fa5c413cab18eadf353759bfd" id="60c1a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377279028944584708"><div style="margin:1em 0">Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter:
“another witch hunt
“i stand with Matt Gaetz”</div> — John Harwood (@John Harwood)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnJHarwood/statuses/1377279028944584708">1617203883.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>The far-right congresswoman and QAnon supporter tweeted, "Remember all the conspiracy theories and lies like Trump/Russia collusion and propaganda that the media has spread around. Take it from me rumors and headlines don't equal truth. I stand with @mattgaetz."</p><p>Another far-right House Republican and Trump devotee who is standing by Gaetz is Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan, a Tea Party activist and co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, told CNN, "I believe Matt Gaetz."</p><p>The 46-year-old Greene is no stranger to controversy. In September 2020, she posted, on Facebook, an image of herself <a href="https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/gop-candidate-and-qanon-supporter-posts-threatening-picture-targeting-democratic-lawmakers/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">holding an AR-15</a> next to photos of progressive House Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib and called for "strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart" — a post that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced as a "dangerous threat of violence."<br/></p><p>Greene has a long history of making anti-Islam remarks. When Tlaib and Omar were elected to the House in 2018, for example, she described their victories as an example of "an Islamic invasion of our government."</p><p>In January 2019, Greene accused Pelosi of treason and called for her execution, saying, "A crime punishable by death is what treason is."</p><p>But despite all that, Gaetz defended Greene on March 19 when he posted:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2d74f78de3ed4e1a48775618e9350ffb" id="6d67f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1372899545613537285"><div style="margin:1em 0">I stand with Marjorie Taylor Greene!</div> — Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)<a href="https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/statuses/1372899545613537285">1616159733.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p>One of the things that has kept the Gaetz/Greene alliance strong is their mutual support of Trump. After Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes, both of them promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that he was robbed of a victory by widespread voter fraud.<br/></p><p>Many Republicans are now <a href="https://www.motherjones.com/mojo-wire/2021/04/matt-gaetz-sex-scandal-republicans/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">distancing themselves from Gaetz</a>. A GOP staffer, quoted anonymously, told the <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/republicans-have-been-waiting-for-a-matt-gaetz-scandal-to-break" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Daily Beast</a>, "I don't think you'll find a lot of people who are desperate to keep him involved in Republican politics."</p><p>But Greene is an obvious exception, and their unholy alliance continues. </p>
