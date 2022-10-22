Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain to attempt rapid political comeback

By Andrew MacAskill and Muvija M LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson arrived back in Britain on Saturday as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos. The potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who dramatically quit on Thursday after only six weeks in power, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday's deadline. Johnson, who was on holiday in the Car...
A conservative group known as "Moms for Liberty" is triggering a minor earthquake in Florida school board elections, hoping the tremors will ripple across the entire United States.
The group demands that often-sleepy school boards wake up and yank "problematic" books from schools, and empower parents to have more say in public education.
"I am on the right side of history," said Jacqueline Rosario, who is seeking re-election to a school board in Indian River County on Florida's east coast.
Rosario warmly welcomed guests to a lounge in this charming seaside resort, speaking to them about a subject that distresses her: the "insane" education that young Americans get in public schools.
"Moms for Liberty," founded only last year in Florida but now claiming 100,000 members in 42 states, offers wholehearted endorsements of school board candidates like Rosario.
That support has turned school boards, historically apolitical elected bodies, into real powder kegs dealing with subjects such as gender, sexuality and racism in schools.
These days, hot-button culture and social issues ignite passions at the local level, not just the state and national levels.
Some heavyweight Republicans, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible presidential candidate in 2024, have gotten involved in the humble school board battles.
Moms for Liberty publicly endorsed DeSantis, and he in turn endorsed candidates like Jacqueline Rosario.
'Pornographic'
Rosario has made a personal battle out of one of Moms for Liberty's obsessions -- "inappropriate" books.
'Culture wars' are rocking elections even for lowly school boards, once just apolitical bodies Giorgio VIERA AFP
As she explained the reasons for her anger, Rosario interrupted the interview.
"Can I read you a couple of excerpts?" she asked, warning that she might feel "weird" because some material "is so explicit."
The candidate recites a sex scene from Margaret Atwood's famous novel "The Handmaid's Tale," which also became a hit television series.
"That's disgusting," Rosario, a former English teacher, said of the work, her voice suddenly stern.
She read an excerpt from another book, "Push", which recounts in graphic detail the rape of a child by her father.
"There is absolutely no literary, scientific, political or any other value to this kind of reading, not for children," Rosario said, adding that she would like such "obscene... pornographic" books to be replaced by others of "higher quality," including ones offering vocational training.
"You're opening up Pandora's box for children who are supposed to preserve their innocence," Rosario said.
She stated that she does not want to "ban or burn" such books, but only to get them out of the classroom -- a message hammered home by Moms for Liberty.
Flags and popcorn
Later in the afternoon, Rosario campaigned at a small church in Vero Beach.
Moms for Liberty espouses both patriotism and deeply conservative ideas Giorgio VIERA AFP
The audience seemed to be behind her. Between a tray of cheese and a bowl of popcorn, Terri Privett, a 53-year-old who loves former president Donald Trump's rallies, worries that "the left is indoctrinating our children with things that are just not American."
During the reception, the song "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood played on a loop -- interrupted, however, when all attendees stood to pledge allegiance to the flag.
Though he is not present, DeSantis' influence is palpable. At the entrance, a lighted sign calls for people to vote for him to "save Florida."
"Our governor is a champion for parental rights," said Jennifer Pippin, head of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty, convinced that he will win re-election.
For this crowd, DeSantis' military background and his image as a family man are strong reasons to like him.
On a table festooned with small US flags is a list of candidates running in various local elections who espouse anti-abortion rights views. Flyers call on the citizenry to pull children from public schools.
Organizers have also brought two piles of books -- around 150 they deem problematic -- that Jennifer Pippin said contain scenes of "rape, incest" or even "oral sex." Colorful post-it notes indicate the pages of the books with the material deemed questionable.
Love for DeSantis
Moms for Liberty has had a meteoric rise, a sign of the simmering culture wars across the United States.
"I think you're going to see that American politics are going to be changing a lot because of this parent revolution," said Tiffany Justice, one of the co-founders.
She predicts a bright political future for politicians like DeSantis who join up with groups seeking to empower parents over educators.
DeSantis won hearts at the first Moms for Liberty national conference, where he gave a speech.
Moms for Liberty members "wished Ron DeSantis was their governor," Justice said. "You could hear them say we can't wait to vote for him for president of the United States."
As elections near, Taylor Swift and sex tapes on the US campaign trail
October 22, 2022
With fewer than three weeks left to go ahead of the US midterm elections, candidates are redoubling their efforts to reach voters -- even relying on memes and sex tapes to make their cases, as evidenced by these offbeat stories from the campaign trail this week.
Swifties run for Senate
Several candidates had the same idea Friday when they attempted to win cool points by capitalizing off the release of Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights."
Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan, Pennsylvania governor hopeful Josh Shapiro and New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman posted the album cover template on social media, subbing in their own pictures for the mega-star's and inserting their policy platforms where the tracking listings appear on the original.
And Senator Mark Warner asked Thursday on Twitter "I wonder if one of @taylorswift13's tracks tonight will be about data privacy ... that's certainly an issue that keeps me up at midnight."
The singer, who has sometimes called herself "Miss Americana," offered her own opinion on the state of US politics in a lyric from the "Midnights" song "Anti-Hero": "Did you hear my covert narcissism lightly disguised as altruism like some kind of congressman?"
Meme archive
John Fetterman, the 6-foot-8-inch tall, tattooed, hoodie-wearing Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, recently created the Fettermemes -- a site dedicated to memes intended to humorously ridicule his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.
The platform functions as a library of sorts, archiving videos of the TV star surgeon divided into categories such as "Bad Policies," "Scam," "Weird," "Out of Touch" -- and one simply called "LOL."
Under each section are stored a compilation of clips of Oz in television interviews, hosting his own show, speaking at events and even dancing and eating a piece of watermelon.
Website visitors can download and use the videos -- or photos also linked on the page -- to create their own memes.
Campaign sex tape
Mike Itkis, an independent running for Congress in New York's 12th district, generated buzz after posting a censored sex tape in an effort to show his "sex-positive approach."
His campaign platform includes a call to "Make sexual rights explicit -– do NOT rely on privacy or free speech rights."
The US army reserve officer stars alongside adult video star Nicole Sage in a 13-minute video called "Bucket List Bonanza," published to a popular pornography site.
Itkis' website also proclaims he is "Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist." and lists his campaign platforms on sexuality in a less graphic manner, including the legalization of sex work and "to redefine abortion debate as a right to unplanned sex."
'Missy Elliott Day'
In Virginia, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin declared October 17 as a special state holiday dedicated to rapper Missy Elliott.
The rapper, best known for her early-2000s songs such as "Work It" and "Get Ur Freak On," is originally from the town of Portsmouth in the eastern US state.
"As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music," Youngkin said on Twitter. "She is the American dream!"
The Republican danse macabre: Trashing the economy even if they suffer too
October 22, 2022
The House Republicans will hurt themselves to hurt their enemies more. That should have been the takeaway from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s recent interview with Punch Bowl News.
McCarthy said that his conference is set to refuse raising the US debt-ceiling if the party takes the House after November’s midterm elections, as most expect. McCarthy made it sound like the gambit was nothing out of the ordinary. “You can’t just continue down the path to keep spending and adding to the debt,” he said Tuesday.
What would happen if the US defaulted?
READ MORE: Wages are dampening inflation, not supercharging it
The Editorial Board’s political economy correspondent Noah Berlatsky explained: “Refusing to raise the debt ceiling would create a massive financial collapse while simultaneously preventing the US from providing aid to those most in need,” Noah wrote Tuesday. “The cost in human suffering would be nightmarish and long-lasting, permanently weakening global faith in the US economy.”
By one estimate, $15 trillion in household wealth would poofthph.
The conventional wisdom appears to be that the House Republicans don’t really mean what they say. This is all political theater, the thinking goes. There’s no earthly way the Republicans would push the global economy into the valley of the shadow of death. At the very least, they have incentive not to hurt their own, who would be ensnared in the cataclysm just like everyone else in the world.
Why would anyone believe that?
READ MORE: Republicans want to use the debt limit to wreck the economy. Will Democrats stop them?
These are the same people who voted twice against indicting the criminal former president. They voted to overturn the results of the last presidential election. They have subsequently pushed the Big Lie deep into the connective tissue of the body politic, so much so that 45 percent of Republicans say they’ll doubt the midterm results.
In word and deed, the Republicans tell us they can’t be trusted to care for democracy. Why would we trust them to first do no harm to the global economy and hundreds of millions of people? McCarthy suggested that, ackshully, doing harm is the first thing they’ll do.
As far as the incentive to avoid hurting their own – lol wut? These people said the covid was little more than a case of influenza Español, that wearing a face mask was tantamount to nutting a man, and that chugging babyshit brown worm paste was as good as the vaccine.
More people have died of the covid in counties won by the criminal former president than in counties he lost. Another analysis, by the Post, found that the number of white people dead from the covid surpassed every other group in late 2021 and never stopped.
Not only have the Republicans lost the benefit of the doubt. They have lost, or should have, the presumption that they won’t do harm.
The new presumption should be that harm is their goal, because the only thing that makes rank-and-file Republicans feel good about themselves is the sight of suffering by those they think deserve it.
Yes, even if they suffer, too.
So anyone talking about incentives as if rational choice theory had any bearing is ignoring the Republican’s politics of the macabre.
Politics of the macabre?
More precisely, danse macabre.
“Danse macabre” is a literary, musical and artistic genre originating in medieval Europe that invoked the feeling of life as fleeting and the recognition that efforts to attain power and glory are vain. I like the way Wikipedia puts it. It’s the personification of death, a skeleton or cadaver, that reminds us that in time death comes for everyone:
A personification of death [summons] representatives from all walks of life to dance along to a grave, typically with a pope, emperor, king, child and laborer. The effect was both frivolous and terrifying; beseeching its audience to react emotionally.
I don’t know about you, but there’s a certain frisson – or thrilling shudder of recognition – to the application of danse macabre. If nothing else, I think we can agree that threats to the US debt ceiling, not to mention mass death for political gain, is something we can react to emotionally, as they’re “both frivolous and terrifying.”
To be sure, the Republicans don’t care about the universality of death. They don’t care about the universality of anything. They believe inequality is God’s plan, as are sociopolitical hierarchies, and that democratic politics threatens to pervert “the natural order.”
So not all deaths are equal.
If a few thousand GOP voters die in order to defeat “the enemy” – an inescapable conclusion if the Republicans take the Congress – those deaths will be neither tragic nor vain. They will instead be celebrated as heroes who sacrificed their lives in order for living Republicans to dance macabre to the music of the suffering of those “deserving” it.
Yes, even if they suffer, too.
It’s frivolous and terrifying.
The danse macabre has wide application.
To the body as well as the mind.
After Roe’s fall, states passed laws banning or nearly banning abortion. A consequence was a Texas woman who was forced to carry her dead baby to term for fear of running afoul of the law. “I was left wanting to get either so sick that my life was at risk or that my baby's heart would stop beating so it could be over,” she said.
A Missouri woman’s water broke long before her due date. The baby’s chances of survival at that point were zero. Doctors would have recommended termination. Then the state banned abortions. According to a report in the Springfield News-Leader, “the couple wanted to be able to grieve the loss of their daughter, not sit at home or in a hospital ‘with a baby dying inside me,’” the mother said.
A school district, also in Missouri, decided to reinstate beating children’s bodies (ie, padding) to uphold discipline. The policy states that, "When it becomes necessary to use corporal punishment, it shall be administered so that there can be no chance of bodily injury or harm. Striking a student on the head or face is not permitted." Not only are kids terrorized with violence or threats of it. They’re lied to, too. Beating a kid is harmful. It leaves deep psychic wounds. And yet schoolkids are told there’s “no chance of bodily injury or harm.”
Not only are they beating kids, they’re preventing kids from being who they were born to be. According to Bloomberg, there are at least 40 bills proposed “in around two-dozen Republican-controlled states that would sharply limit or outright ban gender-affirming and transition-related health care, often specifically for minors.” What happens when law prevents children from becoming themselves?
Let’s just say it’s macabre.
Then there’s lying.
The Republicans lie so much, so frequently, with such veracity that it’s understandable when people think it’s so normal as to be OK. But the scale is not harmless. Neither is the point merely to fool you.
It’s to make you feel insane.
So insane that you don’t flinch when the Republicans come right out and say that they can’t be trusted to care for democracy, that they will blow up the world economy if that’s what it takes, and that they will keep lying to the American people so that the conventional wisdom in Washington is that they don’t really mean what they say.
Yes, even if they suffer, too.
It’s frivolous and terrifying.
It’s the Republican danse macabre.
READ MORE: ‘Threatening to crash the economy on purpose': GOP to gut Social Security and Medicare if it wins House
