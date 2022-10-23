Boris Johnson's drops out of the race to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson on Sunday night said he had pulled out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister, saying he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Below is the full text of his statement: "In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in parliament. "I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago - and I believe I am therefore uniq...