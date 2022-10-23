Boris Johnson's drops out of the race to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson on Sunday night said he had pulled out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister, saying he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Below is the full text of his statement: "In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in parliament. "I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago - and I believe I am therefore uniq...
The Trump Organization goes to court on Monday to face the tax fraud charges in New York after an investigation into Donald Trump's company handing out perks to employees.
Mother Jones also noted that a piece of the trial will include the untaxed benefits given to employees, like "luxury apartments and cars, to top Trump Organization executives, including the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg."
Weisselberg will serve five months in prison at Rikers Island in New York City for his role and pay $2 million in taxes and penalties. He scored over $1.7 million in untaxed benefits like a Mercedes and a fancy Manhattan apartment. He was warned if he lied, he'd be thrown in jail for 15 years.
“The purpose of the scheme was to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was ‘off the books,'” says the indictment documents.
The opening statements aren't likely to begin on Monday, it will begin with a jury selection process, which could take a while. The Trump team has tried to get the jury stacked with only Trump fans. The former president calls the whole thing a "political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats (sic)."
There is also a $250 million civil suit against Trump and his heirs, along with Weisselberg for financial fraud. That case claims that Trump artificially inflated his assets to get bank loans and deflated them for tax breaks.
If the selected jury votes to convict the Trump Organization, they could be fined up to $1.6 million.
A court hearing for the other fraud case is scheduled for Oct. 31.
Former CIA director compares Edward Snowden to Trump stealing documents: He's 'hiding in Russia'
October 23, 2022
Donald Trump's stolen White House document scandal continues to move forward in the courts, with intelligence revealing what Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left.
According to former CIA director Leon Panetta, Trump might want to look to Edward Snowden to see what happens to those who take classified documents.
"There is no question that [Trump] has violated security laws and the Espionage Act and he should be held accountable, you know, people are held accountable. Snowden, who revealed classified information, is hiding in Russia because if he came to the United States, he would be held accountable for revealing classified information," explained Panetta. "So, the only way to basically secure classified information is to enforce the laws that are in place that require that you handle classified documents in a specific process and procedure."
He went on to explain that when he was in the White House working with other presidents, there were strict procedures for handling classified information.
"You had to basically log those classified documents in and you had to make sure that even if the president had access to those documents that they were returned. None of that seems to have taken place in the Trump administration and for that reason, security laws have without question been violated," he said.
It was revealed on Friday that among the documents Trump stole were secrets about Iran and China.
"It's extremely concerning to have that kind of classified information being treated the way it is because lives are at stake," Panetta conveyed. "It's that simple. This information doesn't fall from the sky. It takes spies who are well-located in key positions, it takes very sensitive operations to be able to discover this kind of information and if you are careless with the information, the danger is that it's going to jeopardize the lives of those who are seeking that kind of intelligence. So, this is -- this is incredibly reckless to allow classified material like that to be treated the way the former president treated it."
'I ain't no Bush': Listen as Trump brags why Watergate reporter can't make him look bad
October 23, 2022
Watergate reporter Bob Woodward showcased some of the audio clips of his book on Donald Trump, Rage, which showcases how the words on the page can sound flat, but the audio can reveal a lot about the former president in his final year in office.
At several points in the Woodward piece, he highlights that Trump's voice is always filled with a kind of delusional confidence. His emphatic "no" when he is asked if the pandemic was a "leadership test."
In one excerpt, which was also in the book, Trump proclaims, "You’re probably going to screw me. Because, you know, that’s the way it goes. Look, [George W.] Bush sat with you for hours and you screwed him. But the difference was, I ain’t no Bush."
Woodward explains that Trump's voice in this case makes the mockery clear. It's ironic because Trump makes it clear that he knows he won't come off well in the book, but he thinks he's still better than anyone else.
He goes on to cite an excerpt of his questions about Kim Jong Un, which Trump said the CIA was wrong about. According to Trump, Kim is very smart, whereas the CIA disagrees.
"Because they don’t know. Okay?" Trump says. "Because they don’t know. They have no idea. I’m the only one that knows. I’m the only one he deals with. He won’t deal with anybody else."
While that's true, the CIA isn't dealing with Kim to conduct diplomacy. The CIA has followed him since he was born and has decades of intelligence on him. It's simply what the intelligence committee does. Trump never liked the intelligence community, however, because several agencies passed around a dossier about him claiming he had a fetish he found objectionable.
"The word chemistry. You meet somebody and you have a good chemistry. You meet a woman. In one second you know whether or not it’s all going to happen," Trump told Woodward, comparing Kim to a lover.
Trump goes on to say that nothing he did was about bringing Kim to the negotiating table, despite that being his goal going to North Korea.
"It was designed for whatever reason, it was designed. Who knows? Instinctively. Let’s talk instinct."
