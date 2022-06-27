Boris Johnson says new Northern Ireland trade law could be passed this year
Boris Johnson (AFP)

LONDON/DUBLIN (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday parliament could pass legislation this year to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, pressing on with plans that have angered the European Union. The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would unilaterally overturn part of a Brexit divorce deal agreed in 2020 if it becomes law, was debated in parliament for the first time on Monday. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed disappointment that Britain was still pushing ahead with the bill saying "this is not the way to find sustaina...