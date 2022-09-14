Boston university evacuated after package explosion injures one: report

Authorities rushed to respond on Tuesday after an explosion at a Boston university.
"One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a package delivered to a building at Northeastern University exploded when it was opened, school officials confirmed," NBC Boston reported. "Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. and detonated when a staff member opened it. That person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital."
The city's emergency medical services reported multiple units responded and one patient was taken to an area hospital.
Boston's ABC affiliate reported Boston Police Department's bomb squad, Boston EMS and the Boston Fire Department were all on the scene.
"Emergency vehicles swarmed the area and a portion of the private university’s West Campus was blocked off by police. Alarm bells were sounding from several buildings," the Boston Globe reported.
The newspaper reported the explosion happened in Holmes Hall, which it noted "houses several academic departments."
VIDEO NOW: Northeastern University evacuated; 1 reported injured after blast www.youtube.com