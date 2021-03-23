Colorado supermarket shooter asked to speak to his mother after being detained: report
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (Boulder Police Dept.)

The 21-year-old man accused of killing ten people inside a Colorado supermarket this Monday allegedly stripped off his clothes before he was apprehended and then asked to speak to his mother, according to a police affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.

When police arrived in the scene, they noticed Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa "had removed all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts" and "had blood on his right thigh." They later determined he was wearing a green tactical vest, and had a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun on his person.

When police asked him if there were any other suspects inside the store, he refused to answer, only asking to speak to his mother.

You can read the full police affidavit over at The Daily Beast.