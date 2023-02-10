Boy, 16, charged as adult in Chicago high school shooting that left 2 students dead and 2 others wounded
People stop at a memorial at Benito Juarez Community Academy high school in Chicago on Dec. 19, 2022, days after four teens were shot there, two of them fatally. - Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly December shooting at Benito Juarez High School in Chicago, officials announced Friday afternoon. The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged as an adult with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and weapons charges, according to Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx, who addressed the media during a news conference at Chicago police headquarters on Michigan Avenue. Chicago police Superintendent David Brown called the attack “senseless,” adding that he has “no clear idea” about motive but more details may be d...