‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage planning run for Congress

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the " Boy Meets World" 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 5, 2018, in New York City. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS
Actor Ben Savage, best known for portraying Cory Matthews in the ‘90s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” wants to be a congressman. According to a campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, Savage, a Democrat, is planning to run for the 30th District seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff. Schiff is rumored to have his eye on Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in the upcoming 2024 election, though neither has made any formal announcements regarding the future. He has served California in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2001. The 30th District includes Savage’s ho...