MSNBC guest explains how a statewide women walkout could paralyze Texas: ‘Things don’t get done without women’

In response to the controversial anti-abortion bill passed by Republicans in Texas, it would be more effective for women in The Lone Star State to stage a walkout than for supporters of women outside the state to boycott, a Democratic strategist explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

MSNBC's Joy Reid reported that "boycott Texas" was trending on social media in response to the bill, which puts $10,000 bounties on anyone who helps a woman receive an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as little as six weeks.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler was unsurprisingly opposed to a boycott, talk of which has included boycotting the city's South by Southwest conferences and festivals.

Former DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa suggested an idea instead of a boycott.

"I think what Texans should actually think about, if I were a woman in the state, I would try to organize women walking out on the job and women -- things don't get done without women, right? And if you are going to continue to try to silence women... then women should walk out on the job," she suggested.

"Women should walk out from their responsibilities and see how the Republican leaders in Texas feel about that," Hinojosa said.

Watch: