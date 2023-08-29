Boyfriend in custody after woman found shot decomposing in Bronx apartment
Photo by Roy Rafael on Unsplash

Police are questioning the longtime boyfriend of a woman found shot and decomposing in her Bronx NYCHA apartment — and law enforcement sources say the couple’s missing young daughters were living with the suspect since the slaying. NYPD officers took the boyfriend into custody Sunday as a person of interest in the killing of Cindy Maxwell, 45, who was shot multiple times and left to rot in her apartment in the Parkside Houses in Allerton, sources said. His name has not yet been released and charges against him are pending. Sources say he’s the father of Maxwell’s two daughters, ages 11 and 6, ...