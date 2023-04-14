Brad Pitt's charity tried to back out of $20 million settlement with Hurricane Katrina victims: report

An environmental charity founded by actor Brad Pitt tried to back out of a $20.5 million settlement with Hurricane Katrina victims whom the charity provided with substandard housing, reported Law & Crime on Thursday.

"According to the Hollywood Reporter, filings in the lawsuit by New Orleans residents against Pitt’s now-defunct Make It Right Foundation reveal that the nonprofit, which had offered to cover the costs of the settlement, was never actually solvent enough to do so, and had tried to back out of the deal almost immediately," reported Marisa Sarnoff.

"Make It Right was launched in 2007 with a stated intention to 'improve the design and performance of affordable housing,'" said the report. "According to court filings, the foundation’s primary goal was to 'provide high-quality, energy-efficient housing to families in need, and to improve the development of communities in which they live.' Its first project was to build homes in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward, which had been hit particularly hard by the flooding resulting from the deadly 2005 hurricane."

However, the new residents of those homes sued, alleging that the homes were poorly constructed and faced a litany of problems, from mold growth to faulty electrical wiring to poor ventilation. "The lawsuit also alleged that after the homes were inspected by engineers provided by the foundation, homeowners were stonewalled when they asked for the reports, potentially placing them outside of the protections of the Louisiana law that allowed new homeowners to file warranty complaints," said the report.

The settlement was agreed to last August. But the foundation never had the funds to pay it out — and the hurricane victims are still waiting for their payments.

Hurricane Katrina was one of the most devastating natural disasters of the generation, destroying large parts of the city of New Orleans — largely lower-income and nonwhite areas — and requiring a long, painful rebuild that was plagued from start to finish with federal incompetence and indifference.

