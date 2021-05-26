Brad Pitt wins 50-50 joint custody of kids in legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2012, in Los Angeles. - Lionel Hahn/Abaca Press/TNS
Brad Pitt has won 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of his five minor children with Angelina Jolie after a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife behind closed doors. A private judge hired by the couple made the tentative ruling May 13, sources confirmed to the Daily News. “The most important and only reason this went so far is that he loves and adores his children, and (he) is very happy with the outcome,” one source said. “Relieved is an understatement.” The new ruling from Judge John Ouderkirk only applies to Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox....