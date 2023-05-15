Brandon Johnson sworn in as Chicago mayor: ‘Our best and brightest days are ahead of us’
Brandon Johnson hugs Mayor Lori Lightfoot before he is sworn in as Chicago's 57th mayor on May 15, 2023, at the University of Illinois at Chicago. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Brandon Johnson commenced his mayoral term Monday with a rousing promise to propel the “soul of Chicago” to its greatest era yet, capping off the former commissioner and longtime labor organizer’s once-improbable rise to be the most progressive leader of the nation’s third-largest city in decades. Johnson took the oath of office, administered by Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans, minutes before noon inside the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena, following a series of performances that included an African dance group stomping in tune to a steady drumbeat and ...