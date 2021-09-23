Former staffer for conservative lobbying group FreedomWorks charged in Capitol insurrection

Correction: This article was updated to include new information about Prenzlin's employment status.

A former staffer for a conservative, libertarian D.C. lobbying organization has been charged in the Capitol insurrection.

Brandon Prenzlin, who was a grassroots coordinator for FreedomWorks at the time of the riot, faces misdemeanor charges of entering and protesting in the Capitol.

FreedomWorks said Thursday that as of Monday, Sept. 20, Prenzlin no longer worked for the organization.

According to its website, FreedomWorks "exists to build, educate, and mobilize the largest network of activists advocating the principles of smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty and the rule of law."

Prenzlin "was present just outside the Capitol building as a rioter with a gunshot wound was loaded into an ambulance by Capitol Police officers," according to a criminal complaint.



"Prenzlin exited the Capitol with a number of individuals known ... to have been present in the Speaker's Lobby when the rioter was shot. However, based upon a review of (video) footage, Prenzlin likely did not reach the Speaker's Lobby," the complaint states, adding that Prenzlin was wearing "distinctive navy-blue shoes with dark tan thick gum soles inside the Capitol."

When the FBI conducted surveillance of Prenzlin at Washington's Reagan Airport in June, he was wearing the same navy blue shoes.



The FBI complaint references a video posted to Prenzlin's Twitter account in which he calls on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to protect the filibuster and oppose federal voting-rights legislation.

Prenzlin was arrested Friday and released Monday on a personal recognizance bond.

