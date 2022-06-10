Brazil police probe ties to illegal fishing in case of missing British journalist

By Gabriel Stargardter RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian police investigating the disappearance of a British journalist and an indigenous expert in the Amazon rainforest are focusing on people involved in illegal fishing and poaching in indigenous lands, three officers told Reuters. Two of the officers are Amazonas state police detectives directly involved in the case, while the other is a senior Brazilian federal police officer tracking it closely. They requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. "The principal criminal hypothesis at this point is that the people involved, and ...