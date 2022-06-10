Brazil police probe ties to illegal fishing in case of missing British journalist

By Gabriel Stargardter RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian police investigating the disappearance of a British journalist and an indigenous expert in the Amazon rainforest are focusing on people involved in illegal fishing and poaching in indigenous lands, three officers told Reuters. Two of the officers are Amazonas state police detectives directly involved in the case, while the other is a senior Brazilian federal police officer tracking it closely. They requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. "The principal criminal hypothesis at this point is that the people involved, and ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Consciousness of guilt': Former Tea Party lawmaker slams GOP colleagues who sought Trump pardons
June 10, 2022
Former Tea Party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on Friday teed off on his former Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives who tried to help former President Donald Trump stay in power even as they knew it was potentially illegal.
Appearing on CNN, Walsh in particular focused on revelations during this week's first House Select Committee hearings that some Republican lawmakers sought pardons from Trump for their roles in helping him stay in power.
"They knew they did wrong," he said. "Consciousness of guilt, these Republican Congressmen... knew that what they were doing for Donald Trump was wrong and it's just -- it also reminded me last night that everybody around Trump kind of knew that this was all B.S. It was all bogus. He lost. That was the other startling thing. Perry and the rest of my former colleagues, I think they all knew that as well but they all went -- they all went along with it."
Host Brianna Keilar then asked legal analyst Carrie Cordero why these Republicans would be seeking pardons in the first place.
RELATED: 'A very powerful case': CNN legal expert says Jan 6 committee off to a stunning start
"I think folks who were involved in this effort were seeking pardons from potential criminal culpability from trying to potentially overturn an election," Cordero explains. "We don't know who these individuals are so we don't know whether they were involved in planning the violence."
Watch the video below or at this link.
Former GOP lawmaker slams one-time allies for helping Trump www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
American democracy must be vigorously fought for because the Jan. 6 hearings may change nothing
June 10, 2022
The hearings held in the House last night to investigate the attempted coup on January 6 are vital if we have any hope of holding elected officials accountable – but they are unlikely to change minds.
The truth is the evidence presented at these hearings doesn’t matter. The entire country knows Donald Trump and other Republican politicians were directly involved in trying to overturn a legal election.
The problem is that half the country supports those actions.
Democracy is controversial in America.
In many ways, it has always been.
The founding included undemocratic mechanisms. Exclusionary voting rights, the Electoral College, the three-fifths compromise and obviously the existence of slavery – these undermined claims to democracy. Our laws didn’t support a universal democracy until 1965.
Election violence isn’t new either.
Voting in Colonial America was all done in person and often involved rowdy celebrations and bullying as part of the experience. This, unsurprisingly, occasionally turned into outright violence.
In one election in 1742, there was tension between the Quaker party and the Anglican Proprietary Party. On October 1, 1742, which came to be known as “Bloody Election,” the Proprietary Party hired sailors to destroy property to influence the vote. The German and Dutch people supporting the Quakers fought back until the sailors retreated.
Election violence became more common in the 19th century with anti-immigrant fervor and sectional tensions. Kansas’ first election in 1855 was disrupted by political violence over the question of popular sovereignty, if the territory would have slavery or not.
The violence continued for the next few years and this period was dubbed “Bleeding Kansas.” There were a number of “Know Nothing Riots” in the 1850s against immigrants (the Know Nothing Party was a nativist political party). In 1856 violence broke out at the polls all over Baltimore during the municipal election on October 8 and the national election on November 4. Between the two riots more than 20 people were killed. A cannon was fired at police.
The Civil War broke out in response to the 1860 election and elections continued to be a cause for violence clashes into the 20th century.
After the Civil War election, violence increasingly became about preventing Black people from voting than a particular partisan clash, though obviously such efforts had partisan outcomes.
An 1872 contested election for Louisiana governor resulted in dual governments between the Democrat and Republican candidate. Federal troops were sent to support the Republican while Democratic supporters formed a paramilitary group similar to the KKK.
In 1873, an all-Black militia took control of a local courthouse. Former Confederates and Klan members surrounded it. After the Black militia was forced to surrender, the white mob murdered many of them, killing up to 150 in what came to be known as the Colfax Massacre.
In US v. Cruikshank, the Supreme Court ruled that the actions taken during the Colfax Massacre did not violate federal law protecting Black men’s right to vote because the paramilitary group had private actors, not state ones. Violence against Black people trying to vote remained common especially in the South until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Election violence might be common in American history, but that doesn’t mean we should accept it or that J6 should be ignored.
We also shouldn't have any illusions about the effect that the hearings could have. According to a poll taken in December 2021, 71 percent of Republicans and a third of all respondents think Biden’s electoral win was likely illegitimate. That means that a third of the country thinks Trump is the rightful president and therefore that the actions taken on January 6 were not an attempt to overturn a legitimate election win.
Only 57 percent supports continuing to charge people for their actions that day. Forty-four percent thinks it's better to move on than to even hold these hearings and try to learn more about what happened. At least a third considers the events on Jan 6 to be a revolution, uprising or rebellion and almost half of respondents called the events a protest – all words that could frame J6 as positive or at least acceptable.
Therefore, while maybe 10-20 percent of the country could be swayed by evidence at these hearings, at least a third will not be because they support the violent overthrow of the current government.
Despite these numbers, yesterday's hearing into January 6 is still vitally important. We cannot let an attempted coup be swept under the rug especially when so many elected officials were likely involved.
Democracy must be consistently vigorously fought for, especially in the face of a clear fascist threat – or it will be lost.
Public figures and politicians must be forced to answer questions even if they are never officially charged. If we allow this coup attempt to go uninvestigated, the next one might be more successful.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'A very powerful case': CNN legal expert says Jan 6 committee off to a stunning start
June 10, 2022
Appearing early Friday morning after the House Select Committee on Jan 6th convened the first of six hearings, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin praised the work that was presented so far, saying there is good reason to believe there is evidence of criminality in the Donald Trump White House.
Speaking with host John Berman, Toobin was asked what stood out to him from the proceedings.
"Jeffrey, let me start with you, what did we see last night?" host Berman asked.
'I saw a lot of evidence" he began. "You know, what I was concerned about, as a citizen, was is this just going to be a political forum to attack Donald Trump. We didn't see that, we saw a lot of concrete evidence about what went on in this period."
IN OTHER NEWS: Roger Stone and Mike Lindell aren’t enough: MAGA candidates flop without Trump endorsement
"Most especially the thing that really stuck with me was evidence that Donald Trump and everyone around him knew that he lost," he continued. "So this was not a good faith expedition on the part of the former president to find the votes that were actually cast, it was an attempt to overturn an election that he lost, and that's a hugely important distinction. Whether this was in good faith or not, and I think they made the beginning of a very powerful case that this was not in good faith, that this was a knowing attempt to overturn a decided election. "
Watch below or at this link.
CNN 06 10 2022 06 07 08 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}