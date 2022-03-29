Brazil's Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort

By Lisandra Paraguassu BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital for tests on Monday after feeling abdominal "discomfort", his Communications Minister Fabio Faria said. "He is alright," Faria told Reuters, confirming earlier local media reports that the president was taken to the Army Hospital in Brasilia for tests. Faria said the president felt unwell, with abdominal discomfort, and went to the hospital to be tested as he has a history of intestinal obstructions. He will stay in hospital overnight under observation. Bolsonaro was hospitalised in January for ...