Brazil's Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort

By Lisandra Paraguassu BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital for tests on Monday after feeling abdominal "discomfort", his Communications Minister Fabio Faria said. "He is alright," Faria told Reuters, confirming earlier local media reports that the president was taken to the Army Hospital in Brasilia for tests. Faria said the president felt unwell, with abdominal discomfort, and went to the hospital to be tested as he has a history of intestinal obstructions. He will stay in hospital overnight under observation. Bolsonaro was hospitalised in January for ...
Pro-Trump Kelly Townsend cancels hearing into Maricopa County subpoena regarding elections integrity
March 28, 2022
Stating that it’s unnecessary because the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has complied with her recent subpoena, Chairwoman Kelly Townsend canceled a planned hearing of the Senate Government Committee, while the county said its compliance with the request had nothing to do with her.
Maricopa County says it was already complying with a request for records from the Attorney General’s Office, which had sought the same information as Townsend, and said the subpoena itself was completely unnecessary.
Townsend, an Apache Junction Republican, had scheduled a committee hearing for Monday afternoon. In the subpoena she issued last week, she’d ordered the supervisors or their representative to appear before her committee. Board Chairman Bill Gates informed Townsend in a letter on Friday that the supervisors “do not feel the need to attend” the hearing, and that they would send Ed Novak, an outside attorney representing the board, as their representative who could answer any questions.
Instead, Townsend declared victory on Monday, saying the supervisors had complied with her subpoena, which sought the same records that the Attorney General’s Office requested as part of its investigation into the so-called “audit” that Senate President Karen Fann ordered into the 2020 general election in Maricopa County.
“The Government Committee scheduled for later today is therefore no longer necessary, as its intended objective has been achieved,” Townsend said in a press statement.
The subpoena was prompted by a March 9 letter from Jennifer Wright, the head of Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Elections Integrity Unit, to the Board of Supervisors and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer seeking new information and records related to a new phase of her investigation. She also asked for records she said she’d previously requested, which she said the county hadn’t provided. The letter stated that it was the attorney general’s third request for information from the county.
Townsend said she was “tired of waiting” for the attorney general to compel production of the records, so she issued her subpoena.
However, the county said the letter was not the attorney general’s third request for information that had been previously requested. Rather, it was the third overall request for information of any kind from the county.
“The March 9 letter was the first time that Mr. Novak and therefore … the board and the recorder were aware that there was something missing from the previous request. And then, of course, the new things that were in there then needed to be researched and processed,” Fields Moseley, a spokesman for Maricopa County, told the Arizona Mirror.
The only information that hadn’t been provided in response to an earlier request was a few policies that had been inadvertently left out of more than 4,400 pages of policies and procedures the county turned over to the attorney general, Gates told Townsend.
“There has been no complaint from the Attorney General about delay and that is not surprising given the case law related to public records requests and the County’s previous history of accommodating the Attorney General’s requests. Case law requires a prompt response, but that is determined on a case-by-case basis; and no specific timeline has been set by the courts,” Gates wrote.
“Consequently, the Board finds it difficult to understand why you think a short delay in responding to a March 9, 2022 public records request from the Attorney General should require a legislative subpoena from you on March 21, 2022,” Gates added.
Moseley said Townsend’s subpoena had nothing to do with the county providing the materials to the Attorney General’s Office, and that county officials were already working on Wright’s request.
Moseley said those three policies have been provided to the attorney general. Gates’ letter said the county has also turned over 51 voter registration files that Wright requested. Moseley told the Arizona Mirror that the county is still working on Wright’s request for the new materials sought in her letter.
Regarding the county’s assertion that the attorney general’s letter wasn’t the third request for the same information, as opposed to the third request for information in general, Townsend told the Mirror, “that is between the AG and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.”
Townsend said she is researching whether there are other materials requested of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it hasn’t yet turned over, and if there are, she will issue more subpoenas.
It’s unclear if the Attorney General’s Office has requested any information or records that Wright didn’t mention in her letter to the county. Moseley said previous subpoenas by Fann and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen are settled matters.
The attorney general’s investigation revolves around the largely debunked findings of Fann’s review of the 2020 election, which was led by organizations with no background in elections-related work and who had deep ties to the “Stop the Steal” movement that has promoted the false allegation that the election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.
Wright’s letter and Townsend’s subpoena also cited the purported findings of Shiva Ayyadurai. Fann’s “audit” team hired Ayyadurai, at a cost of $50,000 in taxpayer money, to conduct a discredited review of voter signatures on early ballot affidavits. That review was riddled with false claims and misleading statements, and he appeared unfamiliar with basic policies and procedures surrounding signature verification.
Ayyadurai has since conducted an independent review of signatures, outside the scope of the “audit,” which he claimed found many signatures that should have never been verified by because they do not match other signatures for those voters.
However, Ayyadurai admitted that he did not use the signatures that county election officials use to compare and verify voters’ signatures on their ballots, and instead used other signature examples he was able to find from documents that are publicly available on the Maricopa County Recorder’s website, which severely undermined the reliability of his alleged findings.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence.
Chris Rock's history of Jada Pinkett Smith jokes, hair commentary and disability
March 28, 2022
On Sunday's Oscar broadcast, actor Will Smith approached the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face as he stood on stage, shortly after Rock had joked about Smith's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident was broadcast live at the 94th Academy Awards, a ceremony that saw several firsts, including the first deaf actor to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar (Troy Kotsur for CODA) and the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar (Ariana DeBose for "West Side Story").
The incident caused confusion in the moment, and is the ongoing topic of debate. But beyond dissecting who was at fault, there's also the question of what in the comedian's comment caused such a furor.
Salon dug into the full context of Rock's history mocking Pinkett Smith, her condition of alopecia and possibly even Rock's own issues. Here's what we saw — and what happened in the years before to lead to that moment.
Unpacking Rock's Oscar comment
In the last hour of the ceremony, Rock, who was presenting onstage, made a joke about Pinkett Smith's hair: "I love you," he said. "'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." In 1997's "G.I. Jane," Demi Moore plays a woman who is in a rigorous Navy SEAL program and dramatically shaves her head on camera. Pinkett Smith experiences alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, and her head is currently shaved.
Watch the moment via YouTube.
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars after joke at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense | ABC7 www.youtube.com
Alopecia, and hair loss in general, disproportionally impacts Black women. "Listen to Black disabled women right now," Sami Schalk, author of "Black Disability Politics" wrote on Twitter. Pinkett Smith has been public about her alopecia since 2018, when she first mentioned the diagnosis during her family's series, "Red Table Talk." Pinkett Smith described the disease as "terrifying."
Finding handfuls of hair falling out during the shower, "I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."
She posted a video of her shaved head on Instagram in late 2021, writing, "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something." U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, has also been open about her own experiences with alopecia, revealing her bald head on camera in a video interview with The Root, where she said she felt she had to be public about the disease because she "owed all those little girls an explanation."
Rock's history of mockery and hair commentary
This is not the first time Rock has joked about Pinkett Smith. In 2016, again at the Oscars, where Rock was hosting, the comedian said, "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited." That was the last time Rock hosted the Oscars. Rock joked Pinkett Smith had skipped the event due to the lack of diversity in the awards and also in his opening monologue said Pinkett Smith was mad because of her husband's lack of a nomination that year.
Oddly enough, Rock also has a history of talking about Black women's hair. In 2009, Rock produced and starred in a documentary called "Good Hair," where he interviewed celebrities about the importance of hair in Black culture, visiting salons, hair stylist competitions and more. The documentary was inspired, as he said, by his young daughter's question: "Daddy, how come I don't have good hair?" He said it was a watershed moment for him in understanding the stigma of Black women and girls' hair, though reviews of the documentary were mixed, including a review by The Root that states: "While Rock's foray into the tangled web of Black women and their hair, is indeed very, very funny, very, very outrageous, and at times very, very revealing, there are two things that he does not bring to the conversation: Context and compassion."
In a piece published after this year's Oscars, The Independent wrote that Rock "undermined everything with one joke."
"To minimize the work Jada had done to bring attention to alopecia — and to minimize the work he himself had done supposedly in pursuit of de-stigmatizing hair issues for Black women — was a horrible misstep for Rock," Victoria Gagliardo-Silver wrote.
Rock and disability
Rock himself went public about being disabled less than two years ago, revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that he had been recently diagnosed with Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NVLD). According to the article, "His decision to seek meaningful help for the first time in his life was precipitated by a friend's suggestion that he may have Asperger's." At the time of the interview, Rock was in therapy seven hours a week.
According to Psychology Today, NVLD is a neurological condition that can include "trouble comprehending nonverbal information such as body language and facial expressions." Immediately in the wake of Smith slapping Rock onstage, some questioned how Rock didn't see him coming, or understand when Smith rose from his chair and approached the comedian that something confrontational was going to happen.
Rock spoke candidly about NVLD and his difficulty with communication and nonverbal signals in the THR interview, saying "All I understand are the words," and "I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it."
As of yet, neither of the parties involved have commented publicly on the Oscar incident. Neither has Pinkett Smith. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Rock declined to file a police report. Will Smith did win the Oscar — becoming only the fifth Black actor to do so — not long after the altercation. In his emotional acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees, and said, "This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me."
Seth Meyers taunts Trump for low-energy Georgia rally where people left early
March 28, 2022
"Late Night" hose Seth Meyers couldn't help but ridicule former President Donald Trump after a lackluster showing at his Georgia rally over the weekend.
Citing videos of the speech, Meyers said supporters were seen leaving early. One reporter from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution even tweeted that the crowd was much smaller than anything he'd seen in Georgia since 2016. Trump's staff scrambled to clean up the flub Sunday, claiming that there were 25-35,000 people in attendance. In fact, there were empty chairs.
Here are pictures of Tulane\u2019s and Nebraska\u2019s football stadiums, which hold 30,000 and 87,000 people, respectively.\n\nNow ask yourself why you\u2019ve never seen pictures of a Trump rally that show anywhere near enough people to fill these stadiums.pic.twitter.com/TF5m5mdoVf— Hawt \ud83c\udfa4 Mic (@Hawt \ud83c\udfa4 Mic) 1648393917
But what Meyers found the most bizarre was a moment in which Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced Trump with an overwhelming amount of shouting about his new plot to reinstate Trump as president.
According to Gaetz, he will win back the House of Representatives, impeach President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and appoint Donald Trump as the Speaker of the House. Trump took the stage after the announcement from Gaetz, saying simply, "Well, that's interesting."
Trump tried to pull out some of his greatest hits, but Mayers said it was clear they were "bored out of their minds." It certainly wasn't getting the responses it once did from the MAGA crowds around the country.
"They watch his rallies like I watch Shawshank on a Sunday afternoon. It's comforting, it's familiar, and I definitely don't make it to the end," said Meyers.
See the video below:
Judge Says Trump Coup Likely a Crime; Ginni Thomas and Ted Cruz Implicated: A Closer Look www.youtube.com
