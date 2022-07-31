Brazil, Spain report first deaths from monkeypox
CDC/Getty Images/Getty Images North America/TNS

Brazil on Friday reported the first known monkeypox-related death outside Africa in the latest outbreak of the disease. Two other fatalities have since been reported in Spain. The Brazilian victim was a 41-year-old man from Uberlandia, about 330 miles north of Sao Paulo. According to the country’s health ministry, he had a “weakened immune system and comorbidities, including lymphoma, which aggravated his condition.” He was admitted to a hospital in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte and taken to the intensive care unit. “The cause of death was septic shock aggravated by monkeypox,” the m...