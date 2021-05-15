USA Volleyball called out for banning breastfeeding coach — in violation of the law

USA Volleyball was called out on Saturday for how a breastfeeding coach was treated at a tournament in Colorado.
The Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament is a qualifier event for athletes hoping to make the junior national team.
Colorado state Rep. Kerry Tipper reported what was going on at the tournament.
"Happening Now: Breastfeeding volleyball coach being told by @usavolleyball that she cannot bring her baby into the @crossroadsvb regional tournament in Denver," Tipper posted to Twitter.
The lawmaker offered her legal analysis of the situation.
"Baby doesn't take a bottle and mom must nurse. Colorado law REQUIRES mom be allowed to nurse," she wrote.
"Update - tourney director continues to refuse to let baby in. Says COVID guidelines prohibit admission of children under 16. But the tourney has players who are under 16," she wrote, adding a face-palm emoji.
"Obviously they can, have, and should make an exception under these circumstances," Tipper said.
