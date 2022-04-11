GOP ex-legislator pleads guilty in 'straw donor' scheme involving casino executive

An Indiana Republican pleaded guilty in federal court for funneling phony donations to his failed congressional campaign.

Former state Sen. Brent Waltz agreed to plead guilty to making and receiving conduit contributions and making false statements to the FBI, and prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other counts and recommend a lighter sentence, reported the Indianapolis Star.

A grand jury indicted Waltz and John Keeler, a former GOP lawmaker turned casino executive, accusing them of directing $40,500 in donations to the 2015 congressional campaign and then paying back "straw donors" using money from Centaur Gaming.

The payments were made to two companies controlled by Maryland political consultant Kelley Rogers under fake consulting agreements to conceal the reimbursements to straw donors recruited to contribute the maximum $2,700 to Waltz's campaign for the U.S. House.

It's not clear how the guilty plea will effect the case against Keeler, who is scheduled to stand trial starting next week.

Keeler was forced to give up an ownership stake in a planned new Terre Haute casino after Rogers pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the scheme.

